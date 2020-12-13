Special appearance of a character that no one expected

The production of the long-awaited webtoon-turned-drama True Beauty aired its first episodes featuring Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop accompanied by a group of previously announced guests, save for one.

From before its premiere, K-Drama fans had been waiting to see actors Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hye Yoon, and Extraordinary You’s Lee Tae Ri on screen, as well as a cameo by K-Pop group SF9 idol Cha Ni.

But no one had anticipated the on-screen appearance of former RAINBOW member Go Woo Ri also known as Go Na Eun, in the role of Selena Lee, known on the webtoon as the role model and idol of the character Lim Joo Jyung played by Moon Ga Young.

Go Woo Ri makes a cameo in the scene where LIm Joo Kyung watches online a tutorial in which Selena Lee’s character guides her to put on makeup, and even in a magical moment she leaves the screen and the makeup.

The production has not yet released any more clues if Go Woo Ri will appear in the drama again, although there is a possibility that the answer is yes, since in the webtoon Selena Lee is the older sister of Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) .

The K-drama debut True Beauty revolves around the life of Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy comic book fan girl who changes her image after she learns to master the art of makeup.

Accompanying Moon Ga Young, the cast includes the participation of ASTRO’s Idol, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na and Kang Min Ah, in charge of bringing to the screen the story of a girl who transforms into the most popular beauty of her newest school.



