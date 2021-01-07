Special AirPods Pro for Chinese New Year from Apple

Apple has prepared a special AirPods Pro to celebrate the Chinese New Year. This special version has the same design and features as the standard version. However, there are cute ox drawings on the packaging and charging box of the headset.

The reason for the selection of ox is that 2021 is mentioned as the year of the ox in the Chinese calendar. Thus, Apple makes a cute gesture for China, which it sees as one of its most important markets.

However, the sales area of ​​this special version of AirPods Pro will not be limited to China. It will be possible to purchase AirPods Pro for Chinese New Year in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

It is worth noting that the special version of AirPods Pro will be sold in these countries for the same price as the standard version.

These special production AirPods Pro will be sold in Apple’s online and physical stores in the countries mentioned above. However, customers are only allowed to buy two headsets per order. So Apple clearly shows that these AirPods Pro are custom made.