Special accessories for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the video games with the most accessories available to users. There are different controls and devices that make the gaming experience even more fun. With them you can play with more friends or get involved in games in other ways.

If you want to enjoy more than your video game has to offer, we have selected six accessories for you to boost your Switch.

To make your game even more comfortable, the Pro Controller is an indispensable item. Developed to offer better performance during games and with a design that allows a firm grip, it will provide you with a much more natural gameplay. It is worth mentioning that it is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Joy-Con is the controller developed for the new Nintendo console, but relying only on the two that come with the console may not be the best choice. So it is important to have a spare pair, either to save you when the battery of the original controller runs out, or to enjoy more games with up to four friends.

Another advantage of the controls is that, in addition to being able to use them as a single control through Grip Joy, they can also be used independently in each hand.

Nothing worse than being left with your Joy-Con without load in the middle of a game. To avoid this, the best solution is a good charger. The HyperX ChargePlay Quad allows you to charge up to four controls simultaneously. It has individual indicators to alert you when the controls are fully charged and are pulsating during loading.

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best titles in the franchise, and nothing better than a personalized controller to make the most of the game. Developed to simulate a kart wheel, it takes advantage of the Joy-Con’s tilt sensors to pass an effect closer to reality.

After fitting the Joy-Con, it also allows access to the L and R buttons, so you can make the most of what Nintendo controls have to offer. A completely different and immersive experience in one of the best games available for the Switch.

This is the control for those who want to take advantage of all the arcade potential that Nintendo games offer. It guarantees more comfort for fighting games due to the control layout, being a great option for those who like to play online. In addition, the controller offers more intuitive commands for classics and arcades. The Hori Fighting Stick is an officially licensed controller, which means that you will purchase a product that was developed with the Nintendo Switch in mind.

Another important feature is that, despite its small size, this control is very comfortable, with ample space to rest your wrists. Its classic layout has the same buttons as the console control and with its long cable you won’t need to be too close to the television while playing.

Enter the world of Nintendo with these virtual reality glasses developed for the Nintendo Switch. Compatible with most games, you can experience an even more fun adventure in Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey.

Weighing only 120g, you will not tire your head when using it, making the experience more pleasant. To bring you even more comfort, your lens was developed to prevent seasickness even after long periods of use.



