Spawn turns into an alien chest in one absolutely terrifying attack

In one of his early battles, Spawn drew inspiration from the sci-fi horror film Alien to commit a brutal murder of an unconventional enemy. While the former Al Simmons was still learning about his new abilities and related responsibilities, constantly fighting enemies proved to be a great practice for Simmons to flex his new muscles. Although any use of the force would drain his precious energy, he couldn’t resist using his teleportation to teleport inside the opponent’s body, his arm bursting out of the enemy’s chest like the xenomorphs from the 1979 Ridley Scott classic movie.

After surviving battles with such enemies as the Intruder, Overkill, Billy Kincaid, and his encounter with Angela, Spawn’s quest for peace and relaxation was interrupted by the victims of two rival gangs, Creeps and Nerds. Since their battles were being fought for possession of Rat City, the maze of alleys that Al and his fellow homeless called home, Al decided to go on the offensive and confront any gang. When he realized that any attack would only waste more of his strength and stop any gang forever, Spawn chose a different path, using his powers to trick both gangs into meeting, hoping that the inevitable conflict over property would destroy them both and restore calm in the cluttered alleys.

In Frank Miller and Todd MacFarlane’s Spawn #11, both Creeps and Nerds lie dead, the last surviving person is Byron, the cyborg enforcer of the Nerds, who believes his survival means he now owns the alleys. Spawn tells him. “Byron, let’s play Alien,” and disappears in a flash of green light. While Byron is questioning Al’s friend Bobby at gunpoint about Spawn’s whereabouts, Spawn is revealed. Brion’s face is reminiscent of the last reaction of the great actor John Hurt in “Alien”, when Spawn’s hand breaks out of Byron’s huge chest, tearing the half-human, half-machine opponent apart, and the rest follows him.

In the Alien, xenomorph eggs release entities called “facehuggers” that attach to a living host and fertilize it with larvae or “breasts” that break out of the host’s body after a short period of pregnancy, killing the host, while the new xenomorph quickly grows to a full and very dangerous adult. In “Spawn,” Al Simmons not only proves that he likes pop culture, but also that he is not afraid to use it as a source of inspiration. Using his supply of necroplasmic energy, Spawn decides to defeat his enemy not from the outside, but literally from the inside. He compares this act to Harry Houdini, who explained that his escape from the bank vault was easy, given that they are designed to keep people outside, not inside. This use of his power shows that Simmons is already learning fast, being able to use his powers as a spawn of hell creatively and with extreme prejudice.

While screenwriter Frank Miller continued to test the possibilities of Spawn in the future crossover “Batman/Spawn,” he gave the famous Image Comics character a moment that seems appropriate for the big screen. As Bobby is stunned by the incredible sights he has just seen, Spawn admits that it wasn’t fun or pretty, but it turned out to be effective, as he is indeed the last survivor, ready to remind everyone that these alleys are under his protection, using deadly force if necessary. .