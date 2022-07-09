Spawn replacement was actually introduced by a strange force a few years earlier

At the beginning of his career, one of Spawn’s strangest abilities actually showed the face of his replacement years before he was even given a name. When Al Simmons was still clinging to the reality of his new existence as a creature of hell, he sought to use his powers to fix his disfigured face so that he could see his wife Wanda Blake again. But for some reason, his efforts forced him to assume a completely different face, which was later changed to his future replacement, Jim Downing, who acted as a Spawn when Al couldn’t. Long before Todd MacFarlane created the Spawn multiverse, he hinted at replacing the hero.

Returning to Earth after a five-year death, former Lieutenant Colonel Al Simmons appeared in New York in an unfamiliar suit, having no idea who he was and how he got there. Helping to save a woman from a robbery, Simmons learned that he now has abilities that surpass all human abilities that he acquired after making a deal with the devil. He remembered enough that he had agreed to this deal to see his wife again. His confusion turned to horror when he took off his mask to reveal a disfigured and burned face, unrecognizable on his former handsome face, his bare hands confirmed that the rest of his body matched, leaving him angry, confused and remorseful. Although Spawn’s suit and powers could be deadly, all he wanted was to see his wife.

In writer and artist Todd McFarlane’s Spawn #2, Simmons was eager to visit his wife, but knew she wouldn’t recognize and wouldn’t want to see him in his current state. He used his powers to see if they could change or restore him to his former appearance. In a sense, they were successful, but not in the way Al had hoped. His abilities gave him a completely different look: a Caucasian man with wavy blond hair, the complete opposite of Al’s personality as an African American. Al tried more than once, but his obvious disappointment had no effect on how he looked, and he appeared like this in front of his ex-wife, appearing as “some California beach bum” in Spawn # 3. Although his appearance did not prepare him in any way to see Wanda again got married and started a family, creator Todd MacFarlane much later made this face more than a strange afterthought about his abilities. Much later, Spawn No. 185 introduced Spawn’s replacement, Jim Downing, whose appearance was absolutely identical to Simmons’ previous disguise.

It is revealed that Jim was a lost soul who was contained in Spawn’s necroplastic body along with others who were released after Al’s apparent suicide. Waking up when his soul returned to his body, Jim had virtually no memory of his past life and, like his predecessor, possessed the terrible and dangerous abilities of the Hell Spawn. This identity was further confirmed when Jim ran into Wanda Blake in Spawn #190, where she recalled dating him years ago.

Todd McFarlane’s change at this point in the early days of Spawn took the Easter egg and made it a central part of the overall Spawn mythology. Although Simmons will eventually return to take his suit, powers, and title from Downing, future clashes become even stranger when you realize that at one point they were both two separate people occupying the same Spawn body.