“Spank the United States of America” — Dragon Award Winner Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Wishes From Gareth Bale’s Wales in a Rather Lively Manner

Ryan Reynolds debuted as a TV star and soon moved to Hollywood. After a string of roles in comedy films and romantic comedies, the actor soon took up roles in comic books. He wouldn’t have been successful in the cape before Deadpool. Despite becoming a Hollywood star, this man is also known for several of his business ventures. But what was unexpected was that he owned a modest Welsh football team. Apparently, he fell in love with the people of Wales.

The Canadian bought Wrexham in 2020 with partner Rob McElhenny. Since then, they have made efforts to promote the team and have released a series of documentaries “Welcome to Wrexham” on Hulu. His love for the country is evident when he recently supported Wales, rather than the country of his current residence, the United States of America.

Ryan Reynolds is a staunch supporter of Wales at the 2022 World Cup.

Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds were at the match between Wales and Philadelphia Union. The duo were delighted that Wales had beaten the latter. Gareth Bale, Red Bull, showed a phenomenal game on the field, managing his team and winning at the last minute. The former Real Madrid striker was indeed the most valuable player. When asked about their predictions for the next game against the USA, the winner of the Dragon Award made it clear that he supports Wales.

He was pretty specific about exactly what he wanted Bale to do. “I would like Wales to spank the United States of America,” he said. The man wasn’t joking. Despite the fact that he lives in America and has citizenship, this is the least of his worries, as he added: “I’m not afraid of these people,” making Rob laugh.

While Ryan’s wish was pretty brutal, Rob had a more practical wish. He was more worried that Wales would beat England.

Although the next game has not yet taken place, they have already chosen sides. Which side are you on? Tell us in the comments below.