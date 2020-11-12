Spanish support for Trump in Texas has grown dramatically

After discussions and debates related to the 2020 elections died down a bit after the results, and the landscape of the Hispanic vote in Texas began to clarify, there is no doubt, President Donald Trump gained significant ground with the Hispanic community in the border region.

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, in the 2016 election Trump lost the 18 counties where Hispanics make up 80 percent of the population. In these elections the president won five and closed the difference considerably in the other counties.

The report mentions that the support events for President Trump, as well as parades and “rallies”, had a notable presence of Hispanic people. Specifically mention is made in the report of a parade called “Trump train” that took place on the holiday weekend of the Fourth of July in McAllen.

More than 4,000 vehicles arrived at the event, a number that surprised even the organizers.

The Rio Grande Valley area has one of the largest concentrations of Hispanics in the country and has long been tough territory for the Republican party.

The success of campaign events throughout Texas border cities would eventually be reflected in the elections, as from Brownsville to El Paso, a president who regularly attacks Mexicans ended up gaining strength with Mexican-Americans in the state.

Trump beat Joe Biden in rural Zapata County where Hillary Clinton beat the president by 33 points in 2016. In Starr County, Trump came close to winning, in 2016 he lost in that territory by 60 points. In total, Trump won 39 percent of the vote in those 18 mostly Hispanic-populated counties, a 29 percent growth compared to 2016.

“You can feel the change even when we were at the polls,” Alma Pérez, 34, said in the Los Angeles Times report.

Pérez is the director of the Hidalgo County Young Republicans group, which has 230 members and is currently one of the largest Republican groups in the state.

“In years past we were not a significant threat,” he added. “The silent majority is no longer silent,” he stated.

Part of Trump’s success in the state of Texas had to do with her advocacy for the oil industry and police departments, as well as the concerns of people who felt the Democratic Party was leaning too far to the left.

In the Rio Grande Valley area more than half of its 1.3 million residents live in poverty and jobs in the oil and police department support entire families.

The report indicates that some of those interviewed thanked with their vote the stimulus checks with Trump’s signature during the pandemic, which hit local businesses and has claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people in the area.

Trump also benefited from the support of Border Patrol agents and unions, which have grown up in South Texas.



