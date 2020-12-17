Spanish Ministry of Culture to allocate 1 million euros

The Video Game Board has determined the new proposals for the professional practice development sector with a specific fund.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain has debated this Wednesday the new collaboration proposals for the development of professional practices related to the video game sector. The meeting, III Permanent Working Table of the General Administration of the State and the Autonomous Communities with the video game sector, has approved the allocation of one million euros in public funds for them and digital creation in the General Budgets project of the State for the next year 2021.

The aid is estimated at 1.5 million euros less than in 2019

The budget item, one million euros, is specifically 1.5 million euros lower than that of more than a year ago, when the Ministry presented a plan of 2.5 million euros in aid for 2019.

The website of the ministry breaks down in its statement that the meeting has discussed the current situation of the video game sector in Spain as well as the challenges it will face in the short and medium term. To do this, a common strategy plan has been drawn up first “that allows the development of video game creation and production in Spain” with the aim of “placing the Spanish sector in a competitive position, boosting its density, making it sustainable companies already created and being able to attract national and international capital ”.

According to the survey of cultural habits and practices for the 2018-2019 academic year, 13.8% of the Spanish population plays video games at least once a month; of which 45.3% is the population between 15 and 24 years old. A fact that transcends the report is that among video game fans they also consume cinema, music or reading (82.4%, 96.6% and 79.6%, respectively). Despite having a turnover of 813 million euros in 2018 (year-on-year growth of 14% in said year) and an employment growth of 8.9%, which translates into 6,900 professionals, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain has applied this budget cut. For its part, the cinema has a government budget of 10 million euros in aid to movie theaters to combat the COVID pandemic, as reported by the ministry itself this November.

The session, carried out by videoconference and chaired by the Sub-Directorate General for Promotion and Cultural Industries and Patronage, had the proposals of the Ministry of Consumption with a view to developing responsible practices in the video game sector; also electronic sports, where the Higher Sports Council has contributed its point of view. The group of those present, accompanied by representatives of other government departments with competences and other members representing the main associations of the video game sector in Spain, conclude with this economic endowment to the digital sector that is growing the most in Spain.



