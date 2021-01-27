Spam: how to deal with unwanted messages in the mailbox

To throw the first stone who has never been the target of spam in the mailbox. Whether through unwanted advertisements, product and service promotions you’ve never heard of or scams, spam is one of the most common problems for Internet users today.

The “unsubscribe” button may seem tempting, promising to get you out of that messaging flow, but did you know that interacting with spam and links provided by it can create even more problems?

The basic lesson of not accessing links provided by e-mails is worth – and a lot – in this case. The address provided in the unsubscribe button may, in fact, take the user to a malicious website, in an attempt to invite you to avoid the messages and generate another snowball of problems.

In addition to the risk of taking you to unwanted addresses, providing your email address to cancel sending messages can do just the opposite: the spam sender’s database can take your address to other message flows and make the situation even worse . By clicking on the link and attempting to cancel sending messages, the spammer detects that your account is active and this signal reiterates that you are a target for future unwanted emails.

And what is the solution for spam?

If your situation is not ugly, the solution is to continue to ignore them. Just don’t interact with these messages in any way. Considering that the hosting service that takes care of your messages (Gmail, Outlook etc.) is routing unwanted emails to the spam box properly, just remember to delete them eventually so as not to leave the box full. Sender blocking features and other service-specific options can help you avoid these messages.

However, if your situation is serious, it is worth considering creating another email address. If this is not possible, take the time to deal with the situation, look for a tool from your hosting service and flag spam that is not being sent to the dedicated section so as not to run into them in the inbox.

How to avoid spam?

The tips for not becoming a target of these malicious senders are not uncommon: think carefully when registering your email on some new platform; make sure you don’t leave your email on public websites; have alternative addresses and choose not to receive messages and promotions from stores where you register.

Other than that, of course, taking care of your internet habits is important. Malicious links and a computer infected with adware can be the cause of spam – which can even be invisible to the hosting service. Therefore, having a good antivirus can minimize your risk.