Spain’s Satellite Sent to Space Disappeared After Launch

Spain lost a satellite it sent into space to observe our planet. French company Arianspace, which is responsible for placing the satellite named Ingenio into orbit, said that they are upset about the problem in its statements on the subject. The company said that a special commission will be established with the European Space Agency regarding the disappearance and the necessary investigations will be made.

The satellite named Ingenio would be sent into space by Arianspace’s rocket named Vega. However, just 8 minutes after the rocket launch, communication with Vega was cut off. Ingenio, which is a 200 million euro project, was also buried in the darkness of space with this communication gap. Authorities said there was a deviation in orbit 8 minutes after takeoff, possibly caused by human error.



