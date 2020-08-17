Spain will have a national Dragon Ball FighterZ league

Following the confirmation of Muten Roshi as the next character, Bandai Namco surprises with a vital announcement for the Spanish community.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed during the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show that from this month of October it will celebrate an official league organized under the name of National Championship with Spain as one of the countries with its own headquarters. Thus, of the five confirmed major leagues, the Spanish community will be, together with France, Japan and the United States, the only one with its own championship.

Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championshop: duration and format

In total, there will be 5 confirmed leagues; two of them for the United States (one for each coast), one for France, one for Japan and another for Spain, where communities such as Barcelona Fighters have been acting as main organizing agents of all official and unofficial competitions for years.

Let's all welcome the #DBFZ National Championship starting on October!

Starting in September we will know the participants of each league, while in October the competition will be kicked off. The initial format will be a well-known one: round robin. A tournament for everyone with eight participants in each league as against everyone from which four classified will come out; always under FT5 record (the first with five wins, wins).

From that top-4 we will have a one-month playoff with twenty participants in total (four for five championships) of which we will know the final winner. In total, three months of pure competition with more than 40 of the best Dragon Ball FighterZ players on the planet.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game is one of the biggest hits in the fighting genre of the current generation with more than 5 million units sold. One of the main contenders on the Spanish scene for the Arc System Works title is Shanks, a new Red Bull athlete and Vodafone Giants player, whom we have been able to interview. It is also the first national Top-8 in EVO history.



