Spain passes law to end gasoline cars by 2040

Spain‘s Chamber of Deputies passed the country’s first specific law to deal with climate change. The norms establish goals in several sectors that direct the population and the industrial sector to reach targets for lower carbon emissions and greater adoption of renewable and sustainable energies – which includes impacts on the automotive sector.

Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética foresees a series of goals starting in 2030 to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 23%, expand the use of renewable energies to 42% (against 20% of current use) and have a electrical system whose generation is 75% from renewable energies (today, this percentage is 40%).

In addition, from 2040 onwards, the sale of commercial vehicles that emit carbon dioxide will no longer be allowed – which should not only boost electric cars, but perhaps even end hybrid cars, which appear to be on the list of prohibitions. .

Electric future

To contribute to this, gas stations must install electric charging points and have a renewable supply network. Cities are yet to boost sustainable mobility, with incentives to use bicycles and other simpler vehicles.

Laws to help reduce climate change and involving the automotive sector are already under debate or implemented in other regions of Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway. In the USA, a Californian city has already banned the opening of new gas stations. Brazil is still in the early stages of the discussion.

The set of rules must now pass through the Senate and, subsequently, be sanctioned by the Executive. It is expected that the law will be in vogue as of May 2021.