Spain is still the paradise of dangerous emails

Almost every week and every week we also tell you, alert and inform you about cases of attempted scams using techniques such as Phishing, either through fraudulent emails or messages in popular apps like WhatsApp. It is a plague, a constant that looks for new victims to get money from online.

But the worst thing is to find out the attractiveness that Spain has in SPAM campaigns. A role that has led it to lead a list as the country that receives the most attacks with this type of malicious emails … Once again, the third so far this year.

SPAM and Phishing

According to the Spanish CCN-CERT, the National Cryptological Center, “Unsolicited e-mails are usually referred to as spam, divided into three categories:

Conventional spam

It is often used to advertise products or services, as well as in fraud attempts

Malware spam or malspam

Used by threat agents to infect recipients’ systems with malicious code. Malware can be in an email attachment or indirectly introduced through a link in the body of the email or in attachments. This link leads to the malware or to a website containing drive-b exploits

Impersonation or Phishing

Encourage users to submit information, such as logging into websites controlled by threat agents

Spain, leader in suffering attacks with malicious emails

And guess what? It turns out that Spain has once again placed itself in the first world position among the countries that receive the most ‘phishing’ emails or with dangerous content … Spain remains in the first world position in dangerous emails received during the third quarter of 2020.

According to data from a Kaspersky investigation among users of its security products, Spain was already during the first and second quarters of 2020 the country that received the most dangerous emails. Now, the company’s analysis of ‘spam’ and ‘phishing’ in the second quarter of 2020 continues to place Spain as the main recipient of dangerous emails, with malicious attachments or links to ‘phishing’ sites.

Some data that are worrying, although they reflect a certain downward trend, as we see:

First Quarter 2020 in Spain: 9.66% of the world’s total attacks with dangerous emails

Second Quarter 2020 in Spain: 8.38% of the world total of attacks with dangerous emails

Third Quarter 2020 in Spain: 7.76% of the world’s total attacks with dangerous emails

As was the case during the first quarter of the year, Germany has placed second, with 7.05% of the total, while Russia is third on the list, with 5.87%

Russia, leader in creating SPAM content

If Russia is the third country after Spain in the list of countries attacked with malicious emails, it turns out that it is the leader in another list even more worrying, since Russia repeats as the first country in the world to create spam content in this third quarter of the year , with 23.52%, followed by Germany (11.01% and the United States (10.85%). Spain, with 2.52%, was the 8th country from which emails containing malware and phishing were sent of attachments.



