SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft saw 150 meters high

SpaceX successfully ventilated and landed a full-scale prototype of the Starship spacecraft. About a year ago, the company had a short stroll in the air with the test tool “Starhopper”.

The image that appeared due to the lack of a pointed nose of the prototype called SN5 was evaluated as “flying of a long water tower”. However, the SN5 successfully took off from the take-off ramp in Boca Chica, Texas, Texas, and landed smoothly again.

SN5 reached a height of 150 meters in this test. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a later test that the spacecraft would go a little higher and the body wings would be mounted on the vehicle.

With the SpaceX Starship test, he accomplished two important works in a short time. The company recently successfully brought back two astronauts from the International Space Station with the Crew Dragon space capsule; it made significant progress in reusable spacecraft.



