SpaceX’s Starship SN8 Rocket Explodes During Test

The Starship SN8 rocket that SpaceX designed to use on its Mars voyage exploded terribly during the test in Texas.SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has been testing Starship rockets that will be used on Mars voyages for a while.

These rockets, which will be used to take people to Mars, have been tested for high altitude flight. Although the last of these tests, where 8 different rockets were tested until this time, was successful, the Starship SN8 rocket exploded violently during the landing.

The company, which found some statements after this explosion, which was reflected on the cameras, stated that the SN8 rocket successfully rose to the sky. However, it was noted that during the vertical descent, the SN8 landed harder than normal due to the low pressure in the fuel tank. As a result of this incident, the rocket landing hard on the ground exploded terribly. It was also stated that this exploded rocket did not harm anyone.

Evaluating the explosion in the Boca Chica test area, Elon Musk said that although the tests resulted in such a negative event, they also obtained the data required for them. You can watch the images of SpaceX’s rocket that exploded during its landing right below.



