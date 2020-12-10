SpaceX’s Starship prototype exploded during landing

SpaceX performed the high altitude test of the Starship spacecraft prototype. The test, scheduled for the day before, was delayed because one of the Raptor engines was automatically disabled before takeoff.

The Starship SN8 prototype, which successfully took off, climbed to a height of 12.5 kilometers from the ground. The Starship, which successfully maneuvered towards the landing area, could not slow down properly during the landing and exploded with a loud noise.

In the statement made by SpaceX, it was stated that the test was successful despite the explosion at the end. The company announced that preparations for testing the Starship SN9 prototype will begin. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated in his Twitter account that the take-off was successful, the transition to the fuel tanks at the head was achieved and precise flap control for the landing point was achieved.

SpaceX CEO also explained the reasons for the explosion during the landing of the Starship SN8 prototype. Musk stated that low fuel tank pressure caused high landing speed and big explosion. SpaceX underlined that despite the explosion, all the necessary data was reached.



