SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket achieved a first in 50 years!

SpaceX, which launched the Falcon 9 rocket as of 02:18 tonight, also broke two new records. In addition to these two records, with the SAOCOM 1B mission organized by SpaceX, a first was achieved in 50 years. Falcon 9, which managed to be the first rocket used 6 times, took action for Argentina to place three satellites in their orbits.

Although the bad weather in Florida caused the flight to be delayed, the take-off took place as the weather improved.

SpaceX launched a rocket south after 50 years with SAOCOM 1B mission

The Falcon 9 rocket, which was normally planned to take off in the morning, had to wait due to bad weather conditions. He took off with the improvement of the weather conditions at night. In addition, the Falcon 9 rocket was the first to fly south in 50 years.

With the SAOCOM 1B mission organized by SpaceX, the American company launched its 100th rocket. In addition, a rocket optimized for equatorial launches was launched into polar orbit for the first time in 50 years. Rockets launched in the direction of polar orbits carry a lot of risk as they pass over residential areas. The rocket, which made a dog leg maneuver to reach orbit safely, then continued its flight over Cuba.

Having an automatic security system, the rocket can destroy itself without any intervention from the ground in case anything goes wrong. Since the Falcon 9 rocket will fly from a location close to residential areas, it is very important to take such a security measure.

SAOCOM 1B mission, organized by SpaceX, was made in accordance with a contract with the Argentine Space Agency. As two small satellites are launched along with the main satellite SAOCOM 1B, these satellites will be used to observe and predict natural disasters that could disrupt industries such as agriculture, mining and fishing.

Successfully returning to the landing pad near SpaceX’s launch site in Florida, the Falcon 9 rocket has completed its mission. The SAOCOM 1B satellite was deployed just 14 minutes after takeoff, while the two smaller satellites were set to deploy about an hour after launch.



