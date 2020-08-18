SpaceX will try to break two records on date night

SpaceX, which will launch once again to move Starlink satellites into orbit with the Falcon 9 rocket, will try to break two records today. Moreover, today has a different importance for the company.

SpaceX will try to break two different records

SpaceX, the space company of which Elon Musk is the CEO and the founder, will make two very important record-breaking attempts for the company with its current mission. The Falcon 9 rocket, which previously served 3 Starlink satellites and 2 special cargo missions, will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket with serial number B-1049 will break the record as the first rocket used 6 times in its current mission. In addition, if the rocket returns to Earth without disintegrating, it will also hold the record for the most returning rocket to Earth.

For SpaceX, the meaning and importance of the day are not just these two essays. The Starlink mission to be carried out today will go down in history as the centenary in SpaceX company history.

How to track Starlink task?

The centenary mission of SpaceX, where we will witness two record attempts, will take place today. You can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official YouTube page.



