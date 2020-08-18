SpaceX to set two records today with its Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX, which will launch the Falcon 9 rocket once again to carry Starlink satellites into orbit, plans to break two records in the mission in question. In addition, today’s Starlink mission will be SpaceX’s 100th space mission.

SpaceX, the space transportation company, of which Elon Musk is the founder and CEO, aims to break two records and leave an important milestone for the company with its new mission today.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida to orbit a group of Starlink satellites, had previously been launched on three Starlink and two special cargo missions.

Today’s Starlink mission will be the 100th space mission in SpaceX history

The Falcon 9 rocket, which has the serial number B-1049, will have broken an important record as the first rocket used 6 times if it is successfully launched in today’s mission. In addition, the rocket will break the record for the most returning rocket to Earth if it succeeds in returning to Earth safely.

This is not all; Today’s Starlink mission will be the 100th space mission in SpaceX history. Therefore, we can say that SpaceX will leave an important milestone behind if it successfully completes its current mission.

How to track SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch mission?

SpaceX’s launch event, which will break two records and leave an important corner behind for the company, will take place today (August 18) at 17:31. According to the statement made on Monday (yesterday), the weather conditions will be suitable for launch with an 80 percent chance.

You can follow SpaceX’s Starlink event live via the link below. If you wish, you can click the ‘Generate Reminder’ button to let YouTube send you a notification when the live stream starts.



