SpaceX to Send Second Dragon Vehicle to Space Station

SpaceX is making preparations for its second Dragon vehicle to be sent to the International Space Station. In this mission, scientific equipment will be delivered to the station.

After the space aviation studies started to be delivered to private companies, SpaceX rockets had started to shuttle between space and Earth. The firm is now preparing for a cargo mission for the International Space Station (ISS).

The company, which will send a Dragon capsule to ISS for the second time, continues at full speed. The capsules that previously carried astronauts were renewed for the new mission and became suitable for cargo transportation.

Second mission from Crew Dragon

SpaceX has actually been involved in the station’s supply missions since 2012. The original Dragon capsule had been used in 20 missions so far. That vehicle was a capsule that was produced only for freight transport. Crew Dragon can also carry crew.

The new Dragon 2, or Crew Dragon, was first used in May when transporting astronauts to the International Space Station. With the success of the new version, SpaceX had finished using the old Dragon capsule. The new vehicle is used to transport both crew and cargo.

According to the statement from the company, the new vehicle can carry 50% more cargo than its predecessor. In addition, this vehicle has the ability to automatically lock onto the station. The previous version had to be caught with a robotic arm by an astronaut when it approached the station.

Corona drug study in space

In the mission, both supplies and astronauts will be brought to the station, and new experimental setups will be provided. The European Space Agency’s bio-mining experiment Bioasteroid and the first Covid-19 research to be conducted in space will also be sent to the station with this mission.

When the capsule arrives at the station, it will not be the only Dragon docked with the ISS. On November 15, SpaceX went to the station with another Dragon capsule, 4 astronauts. Thus, for the first time in history, two SpaceX vehicles will be locked to the International Space Station at the same time. The missions will continue throughout 2021.



