SpaceX To Move Moon Satellite Funded By Dogecoin Into Space

SpaceX will carry the Moon satellite into space. Elon Musk participated in the TV show Saturday Night Live in the US last weekend, where he promoted Dogecoin. Musk’s Dogecoin-related activities continue from now on, moreover, with a practical step. Canadian engineering firm Geometric Energy Corporation made a deal with SpaceX to launch DOGE-1 satellite onto the Moon in the first quarter of 2022. As the name suggests, this satellite is fully funded by Dogecoin. Geometric Energy underlined that this was the first commercial month burden funded by cryptocurrency.

The satellite will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. According to the company, the 88-pound satellite cube will gather information around the moon through a combination of cameras and sensors. SpaceX is fully aware of the importance of this launch mission. Tom Ochinero, the company’s vice president for commercial sales, said the mission will demonstrate the viability of crypto beyond Earth and create a “foundation for interplanetary trade”.

There is little doubt that both sides saw a chance for publicity here. DOGE-1 can be described as a big technology trend mix. It points out how private spaceflight can change, and shows that SpaceX interest in the Moon goes beyond government contracts and tourism.

The timing looks appropriate for this Month task. On Sunday, SpaceX broke one of its new records by launching and landing a Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time. This represents the highest number of reuses any rocket has ever had in the company. While reusable rockets are no longer anything new to the company, news shows that these ships could be in use for a long time before retiring.