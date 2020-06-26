SpaceX to launch 57 more Starlink satellites this evening

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is preparing to fire another Falcon 9 this evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, after several consecutive launches for Starlink and the US army.

SpaceX, which continues to shape space under the leadership of South African American billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, announced that it successfully fired the Falcon 9 B1051 statically on June 24 at 18:30 local time. The US firm reported that the ninth party of the Starlink v1.0 satellites (Starlink V1 L9 or Starlink-9), originally planned to be launched on June 22, will be launched at 23:18 on 26 June.

Another Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX fired on fire will take the US army’s third GPS satellite (GPS III SV03) into space on June 30. If the company manages to complete both Starlink-9 and GPS III SV03 missions on time, it will have launched four separate launches only this month. This is a truly remarkable success for a space transportation company.

Together with the Starlink-9 mission, SpaceX will send BlackSky imaging satellites and 57 Starlink v1.0 satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket, which is in reusable form, will return to the earth and land at the designated location after leaving satellites in low orbit as usual. Both Starlik-9 and GPS III SV03 mission will be carried out from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For those who do not know, Starlink is a global internet project developed for regions with limited internet access. SpaceX aims to provide high speed internet service with 12,000 small satellites by 2027.

At each rocket launch, 60 satellites are transported from the earth’s orbit to approximately 440 kilometers. The ultimate goal of the project is to surround the Earth with 42,000 satellites. In the meantime, let’s compress the information that iOS and Android users have a number of applications that can track Starlink satellites.



