SpaceX takes project of Brazilian students to the ISS

SpaceX supply flights to the International Space Station (ISS) are becoming routine, but the last to be launched, on Saturday (6), was carrying something very special on board for a group of Brazilian students. Among several experiments, there was one from Projeto Garatéa, designed by students from Colégio Regina Coelli (Sorriso, MT) to investigate the effects of microgravity on lactose degradation.

To test their hypothesis, students developed cultures of milk bacteria in five test tubes; one of them went up into space on Falcon 9, while the other four stayed on Earth. The completion of the experiment takes place in a few weeks, when the culture now on the ISS will return to the planet.

Garatéa (“seeks lives” in Tupi-Guarani) is a partnership between the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Foundation for the Support of Physics and Chemistry (FAFQ), and is sponsored by the TIM Institute. This is the third project that rises to space. In 2018, the experiment was sent out to students from two schools in São Paulo, creators of a “space cement” that uses plastic made from sugar cane.

Last year, students from Xanxerê, in Santa Catarina, sent a project to test the mechanism of the Brazilian clay filter (considered the best in the world) in a microgravity environment.

Search for lives

The Garatéa Mission has three ongoing programs:

Garaté[email protected]

Sends projects from public and private schools to ISS and is part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP), an American initiative to test samples of student technology in space to promote science, technology and education. Garatéa is the only project linked to the SSEP outside of North America.



