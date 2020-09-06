SpaceX, Takeoff Test of a New Starship Prototype

SpaceX, one of the pioneers of the civil space aviation field, has taken another step towards quietly manned space travel. The company carried out the take-off and landing of the Starship spacecraft during tests on Thursday.

Space studies in the past have been initiatives launched by governments. Today, private organizations such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic operate in this field. The best known of them is SpaceX.

Focusing on Elon Musk’s goal of making a manned journey to Mars one day, SpaceX continues its efforts to develop the rocket Starship suitable for this goal. The second prototype trial was carried out for this vehicle of the company within a month.

Starship departure successful

In the statement made by the company, it was stated that SpaceX took an important step to develop the next generation Starship on Thursday. Explaining that the Starship prototype with serial number 6 had taken-off and landing tests at the company’s facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX stated that the rocket rose slightly higher than 150 meters before landing.

This rocket study was carried out in almost the same way as the previous work, in which the take-off and landing tests of the rocket serial number 5 were performed. This shows that the system is generally working as planned.

While developing the Starships, SpaceX set its goal as transporting equipment and cargo that may be required for Moon and Mars missions, and in the future, to transport crews and crews of up to 100 people on space travels.

SpaceX continues its trials

Elon Musk’s firm continues to work to develop many prototypes at Boca Chica facilities. The company, which previously produced Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, made these vehicles reusable. Starship will have a similar feature.

Musk’s goal is shown to be to reduce the cost of the second and subsequent voyages to just the cost of fuel, thanks to reusable rockets. Making a statement about Starship, Musk said that this process should accelerate dramatically and urgently. Orbit tests of the vehicle are not expected to begin before 2021.



