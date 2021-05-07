SpaceX: Starship SN15 Takes Off and Lands Successfully In New Test

SpaceX: The Starship SN15 spacecraft, a prototype of the vehicle that will be used by SpaceX to take humans to the Moon and the planet Mars, completed on Wednesday (5) its first successful launch-landing sequence, descending safely at the company’s base in Boca Chica. , In the USA.

The launch took place at 7:24 pm, Brasília time, and the flight lasted 6 minutes until it reached the height of 10 kilometers, the distance required for the test, landing intact as planned. Although there was a small methane fire at the base, SpaceX considered the procedure to be “accurate and in the intended location”. On previous flights, the prototypes had problems descending and exploded.

Elon Musk celebrates the flight

Elon Musk, CEO and founder of the company, quickly tweeted: “[A] Starship landed ‘nominal'”, a term that in the context of space flights means “normal”. He also celebrates another achievement: the triple approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for three Starship flights. The billionaire is now preparing for an appearance on the humorous Saturday Night Live show.

The executive is also laughing aimlessly at the US $ 2.9 billion contract (about R $ 15.5 billion in direct conversion) signed with NASA to build a lunar version of the Starship, which is expected to take astronauts to the Moon inside the Artemis program. However, the competition is being audited by the Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO), after two other deprecated companies, Blue Origin and Dynetics, contest the result.