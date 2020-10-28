SpaceX Starlink started public beta tests from satellite

SpaceX invited some users to participate in the public beta testing of the Starlink program, which aims to provide global internet coverage from space. To participate in the beta test called Better Than Nothing Beta, users must purchase all Starlink ground equipment for $ 499, then pay a monthly fee of $ 99 for active service.

According to The Verge site, the company sent e-mail messages to people who registered on SpaceX’s Starlink website to receive updates on the program. A user shared an email message with Reddit last night. Later, CNBC confirmed the existence of the e-mail, where he saw the screenshots.

The e-mail message is not very long, first of all it details what beta users can expect from the first Starlink system. “As Starlink develops its system, it is expected to see data rates vary from 50Mb / s to 150Mb / s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in the next few months,” the email said. “There will also be short periods of no connection.”

SpaceX claims in the email message that latency will decrease and data rates will increase as the company launches more satellites and installs more ground stations to receive signals from satellites. He also states that he will continue to update the networking software and expects the latency to drop between 16ms and 19ms by 2021.

SpaceX envisions launching a massive constellation of about 12,000 satellites into low orbits on Earth to beam continuous broadband internet services to a point on Earth for Starlink. The company points out that such a large number of satellites are needed for at least one satellite to always be above any region of the world. SpaceX has launched about 900 Starlink satellites so far, but while a certain number of vehicles have failed in orbit, the company has been able to actively keep others in orbit. SpaceX will need 800 satellites in space to provide “significant operational capabilities,” Musk said.

To connect to the system, users must purchase one of the user terminals, which SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says looks like a “stick-on UFO”. SpaceX in a new e-mail; He says the user terminal, the tripod used to mount the terminal on the ground, and the Wi-Fi router together will cost $ 499. The email also includes a link for users to order the equipment.

In addition to these, SpaceX has also released a Starlink application that will help beta users set up their systems. Using augmented reality, the application allows users to search areas of the sky with unobstructed images. Thus, the user can ensure that their terminals have a view to satellites. The application also guides users during the installation process. In addition, the application’s description states that the public beta test will start in 2020 with users in the United States and Canada.

Throughout the summer, SpaceX had launched Starlink’s private beta testing, although the program participants had to keep quiet. According to the code on the Starlink website, “You may not share your participation in the Beta Program online or with anyone outside of your home, unless you are a SpaceX employee.” There was an expression in the form. Despite the privacy, the public had some information about the system’s test speeds. Initial Starlink tests conducted through Ookla showed average data rates between 11 Mbps and 60 Mbps. During the launch of a group Starlink satellite, SpaceX claimed to see data rates of up to 100 Mbps. The company also claimed to have tested “space lasers” on its satellites, which would allow vehicles to communicate with each other in space and potentially increase data sharing.

With the public beta program, things are getting a little more private. Therefore, these early users will have the opportunity to share more information about how SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will perform in the future.



