SpaceX sent astronauts with Crew Dragon!

SpaceX, the company of Elon Musk, which draws attention with its space studies, has embarked on a challenging mission. As part of this mission, SpaceX sent the Crew Dragon spacecraft with 4 astronauts in it. This mission is important because astronauts sent to space with Crew Dragon were sent by a special spacecraft for the first time.

SpaceX passed the first stage with Crew Dragon

Elon Musk, the founder of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, broke new ground with SpaceX, taking its collaboration with NASA one step further. It is noteworthy that the vehicle, which made the test flight about 5 months ago, goes into space. Last night, NASA’s first flight took place with the Crew Dragon capsule developed by SpaceX from the Kennedy Space Base in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For the first time after the recent test, a real flight has been realized, and with the flight, Crew Dragon has stepped into its first operational mission. It is noteworthy that SpaceX is the first private spacecraft to transport people into space, as this will continue.

It has been announced that the take-off from Kennedy Space Center, owned by NASA in Florida, was successful. One hour after takeoff, astronauts Mike Hopkins, who was on board the Crew Dragon, made a statement. Hopkins: “It was a very good trip. Everyone was smiling ”and emphasized that the journey was successful. In addition, social media stops, comments were made about a device on an astronaut’s arm after the images were shared.

A statement was made after this shiny device was featured on social media and it was said that this device was a “reflective mirror”. It had to be explained that astronauts could not read the directions in question because they did not bow their heads because of their helmets and that they could be read with a mirror because they were written in reverse.



