SpaceX: See How The Falcon 9 Rocket Fared After Eight Missions

SpaceX: The Falcon 9 B1060 rocket completed its eighth flight this Wednesday (30) during the Transporter-2 mission. The B1060 marks one trip every one and a half months, revealing SpaceX’s progress toward developing a reusable first-stage rocket.

The cadence of expeditions for this particular Falcon 9 model is increasing — it’s been five flights since January 2021. The number is even more impressive when compared to NASA orbiters, which typically carry out one or two missions a year because they need a lot of repairs. between releases.

The first use of this transport was in June 2020 during a mission for the US Space Force to install GPS III satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket line has completed 20 missions this year. Ars Technica photographer and journalist Trevor Mahlmann recorded footage of the launch and landing of the Transporter-2 mission, which sent several commercial and government satellites into space. We can see how time and wear has changed the brave B1060’s appearance.

Transporter-2 was delayed

Falcon 9’s trip should have taken place this Tuesday (29), but was canceled during the countdown. A plane entered the exclusion zone defined by the US Federal Aviation Administration, hindering launch. After the incident, Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk published a Tweet criticizing the US agency’s regulations.

“There is simply no way for humanity to become a space civilization without regulatory reform,” the businessman complained. “The current regulatory system is broken,” he concluded.

You can watch the full broadcast of the mission in the video below.