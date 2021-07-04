SpaceX: See How The Falcon 9 Rocket Fared After Eight Missions

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

SpaceX: The Falcon 9 B1060 rocket completed its eighth flight this Wednesday (30) during the Transporter-2 mission. The B1060 marks one trip every one and a half months, revealing SpaceX’s progress toward developing a reusable first-stage rocket.

The cadence of expeditions for this particular Falcon 9 model is increasing — it’s been five flights since January 2021. The number is even more impressive when compared to NASA orbiters, which typically carry out one or two missions a year because they need a lot of repairs. between releases.

The first use of this transport was in June 2020 during a mission for the US Space Force to install GPS III satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket line has completed 20 missions this year. Ars Technica photographer and journalist Trevor Mahlmann recorded footage of the launch and landing of the Transporter-2 mission, which sent several commercial and government satellites into space. We can see how time and wear has changed the brave B1060’s appearance.

Transporter-2 was delayed

Falcon 9’s trip should have taken place this Tuesday (29), but was canceled during the countdown. A plane entered the exclusion zone defined by the US Federal Aviation Administration, hindering launch. After the incident, Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk published a Tweet criticizing the US agency’s regulations.

“There is simply no way for humanity to become a space civilization without regulatory reform,” the businessman complained. “The current regulatory system is broken,” he concluded.

You can watch the full broadcast of the mission in the video below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here