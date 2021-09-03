SpaceX Says Amazon’s Lawsuit Aims To Harm Competition

SpaceX: In another new chapter of the feud between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, Amazon has asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject SpaceX’s plans to launch a second generation of satellites from the Starlink constellation. The legal action was seen as an anti-competitive act by SpaceX.

In a response sent to the FCC, SpaceX argues that the allegations are simply a strategy to “prevent competitors from compensating Amazon’s failure to make its own progress.” Approval of Amazon’s order would hurt consumers, denying them “access to faster and faster competition,” argues the company responsible for Starlink.

According to Bezos’ company, Elon Musk’s company violates a rule that requires the software to be complete and have no internal inconsistencies, as Starlink’s update proposes two different configurations to the new satellites of its Gen2 System. “Each of which organizes these satellites along very different orbital parameters,” claims Amazon.

Remember that Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems plans to launch satellites into low Earth orbit in 2023. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starlink division is providing beta internet service to more than 100,000 customers from 1,700 satellites.