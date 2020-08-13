SpaceX puts Starship SN6 prototype on launch pad

And anyone who likes to follow the launches, which are more and more constant, from SpaceX will really enjoy this novelty from the technology company focused on space missions led by Elon Musk. A new prototype was inserted at the launch site, indicating that a new event is expected to happen soon.

The new vehicle called Starship SN6 is located at the launch base in Boca Chica, Texas. Everything indicates that, like the Starship SN5, it will do a low altitude flight test, being the second prototype to be used for this purpose in a short time.

Starship SN6 has been placed on the launch mount! Thanks to Mary (@BocaChicaGal) for being out there all day to catch this via livestreaming. Securing now happening: https://t.co/LQDujQjW6s pic.twitter.com/4DLQnQr4FT — Chris B – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) August 12, 2020

The SN6 takes the place of the SN5, which was the prototype used in a test flight carried out last week. The model that has already undergone the experiment returned to the inner part of the base, where the vehicle assemblies are made, with the aim of being analyzed and having the parts that were compromised rebuilt for future experience.

Now, Starship SN6 will go through a series of experiments to find out how it will behave on a real mission, after all, several factors can directly influence the prototype spacecraft’s behavior, such as nitrogen temperature, which will serve to identify possible leaks that compromise the vehicle’s integrity.

The date for the launch to take place has not yet been released by SpaceX, but when it is close to occurring, residents will be warned by the authorities of closings on nearby roads to avoid accidents. So we can only wait!



