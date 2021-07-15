SpaceX: Mission With Dragon Brings Space Research Materials

SpaceX: The Dragon C209, cargo version of Crew Dragon, landed safely in Florida late on Friday (9), after a three-day delay. The delay was caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, which hit the east coast of the United States and would make the recovery of the capsule on the offshore platform unsafe.

The International Space Station (ISS) return trip lasted 37 hours and marked the end of SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Supply Services (CRS) mission, contracted by NASA. Dragon arrived at the station on June 5th, bringing more than 3 tons of water, food and science experiments. In addition, it took two new solar panels to be installed on the ISS.

scientific experiments

In the baggage back, the spacecraft brought material from a series of researches conducted at the station, such as investigations in the physical sciences, improving the diagnosis of diseases and the development of new treatments.

Some science experiments were launched on CRS-22 just over a month ago, while others have been aboard the ISS for several months for evaluation under space-based conditions. Check out some highlights.

Microbe growth in the mouth

To investigate the environmental effects on the development of dental plaque, an experiment conducted by Colgate-Palmolive sent a device that simulates the growth of microbes on the enamel surface with the saliva of patients from three groups: healthy, with gum infection and with caries.

Freeze drying in microgravity

Freeze-drying is a drying technology that constitutes the removal of water through sublimation, common for formulating pharmaceuticals with improved physical and chemical stability. Dragon brought data that will allow us to analyze the influence of gravity on the physical state and properties of freeze-dried materials.

cotton roots

An experiment seeks to understand the physiological characteristics and molecular causes of cotton’s response to lack of water. Removing gravity allows researchers to study the genetic elements related to plant root development, which can lead to the production of cotton plants that use water more efficiently.