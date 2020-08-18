SpaceX launches Starlink mission using Falcon 9 booster

SpaceX achieves another successful mission and in total there are 58 Starlink satellites launched into space.

SpaceX has successfully launched 58 more Starlink satellites for its growing constellation of Internet broadband.

This is the 11th batch of Starlink satellites to go up, bringing the total in orbit to more than 600. Today’s mission also carried three Planet satellites and used a Falcon 9 first-stage thruster that broke a record by flying for the sixth time. .

The launch took place at 10:31 AM EDT (7:31 PM PDT) from SpaceX’s launch site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

It also included a salvage attempt for the record-setting repurposed propellant, which made a sixth landing (also a record) at sea on SpaceX’s floating drone landing barge “Of course I still love you.”

That successful recovery means that the booster can potentially be used one more time, breaking his own record set today once again in the future.

SpaceX launches eleventh mission

Today’s launch vehicle also used a reconditioned fairing, which had been recovered from SpaceX’s fourth Starlink mission and reconditioned for use again.

Overall, it represents the biggest achievement yet in SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk’s goal of being able to completely reuse nearly every aspect of his company’s spacecraft for decommissioning missions, which should help reduce drastically the total cost of rocket flights.

As for Starlink, it appears to be progressing well towards launching SpaceX’s planned beta service sometime this year, which will cover parts of the US, and Canada.

Recently, PCMag reported that Ookla’s Speedtest site for measuring internet connection speeds has gotten some seemingly legitimate results for the Starlink service, which is probably in initial test mode (possibly only internal) using existing satellites in orbit. .

Today’s release also included a launch recovery attempt, using ‘Ms. Boss “and” Mrs. Tree boats at sea. SpaceX noted via Twitter that Ms. Tree caught half the fairing; the other half probably ended up in the ocean, but could still be recovered and restored.



