SpaceX launches satellite and cargo ‘package’ today

The space exploration and transport company SpaceX will launch a new launch this Friday (22). If all the technical and climatic conditions are in agreement, takeoff is scheduled for 11 am (Brasília time).

The cargo of the Falcon 9 rocket, which takes off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, is the Transporter-1. This is SpaceX’s “free ride” vehicle, capable of housing and launching various components from different sources and origins into space. In this case, the cargo includes a dozen satellites of the Starlink project, which will make an unprecedented polar orbit for the company, in addition to other government contract satellites. Not all details have been released.

This will be SpaceX’s second launch of the week and a rarity, as it does not usually take off next weekend. On Wednesday (20), another Falcon 9 sent 60 Starlink satellites into space on a successful mission.

How to watch?

SpaceX launches go live 15 minutes before operations start. The broadcast can be followed on the company’s official website or on the official YouTube channel.