SpaceX Launches Inspiration4 Mission: Learn How to Watch Live

SpaceX: The historic Inspiration4 mission, which will mark the world’s first fully civilian spaceflight, is scheduled to take off this Wednesday (15). The SpaceX spacecraft will depart from Kennedy Space Center in Florida (United States), taking four crew to spend three days in orbit.

Billionaire and founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, leads the expedition, which aims to raise $200 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis (USA). In addition to financing the flight, he donated the first $100 million of the campaign, which receives donations via the internet.

Also onboard the Crew Dragon Resilience will be St. Jude Physician Assistant Hayley Arceneaux, who survived childhood bone cancer and will become the first person with a prosthesis to go into space, and Lockheed engineer Martin Chris Sembroski. The fourth member of the mission is geologist Sian Proctor.

During the three days, civilian astronauts will participate in scientific experiments and will be able to take advantage of the Cupola, a window that offers a 360º view of space. The spacecraft will float in Earth orbit over the period, without docking with the International Space Station, as in other SpaceX missions.