SpaceX launches Crew-2 mission this Friday (23); watch live

SpaceX will launch the Crew-2 mission this Friday (23), which will depart from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida (USA), towards the International Space Station (ISS). The takeoff, propelled by the Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to happen at 6:49 am (Brasília time).

The second operational mission of Elon Musk’s aerospace company under the American space agency’s Commercial Crew Program, Crew-2 will take four crew members. Among them will be NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, the representative of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Akihiko Hoshide and the member of the European Space Agency (ESA) Thomas Pesquet.

Originally scheduled for this Thursday (22), the launch had to be postponed by one day due to “unfavorable weather conditions” in the region from which the flight would depart. According to NASA, Crew Dragon is expected to arrive at the station about 24 hours after takeoff on Saturday morning.

Travelers aboard the spacecraft will spend the next six months in the orbital laboratory carrying out a series of scientific experiments, including the study of tissue chips and research related to microgravity. Like everyone who goes there, they will also assist in the maintenance of the ISS.

How to watch it live

The live broadcast of the launch of the Crew-2 mission begins well before the takeoff of the Crew Dragon, with a schedule full of attractions. As of 2:30 am (Brasília time), the live starts with coverage of pre-launch events, such as mooring, hatch opening and the welcome ceremony.

Takeoff is scheduled to happen at 6:49 am, remembering that it is conditioned to good weather conditions. All coverage will be done through NASA’s YouTube channel (link below) and also on the agency’s website.

On Saturday, the same channels show the arrival of the ship to the ISS, from 6.10 am.