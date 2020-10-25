SpaceX Launches 60 New Starlink Satellites

In the last step of Elon Musk’s global satellite internet network project Starlink, 60 new Starlink satellites were launched into the atmosphere. This launch was the 15th mission under Starlink.

Elon Musk, perhaps one of the most controversial names of our age, who is not understood as Iron Man or Green Goblin, is someone with a very broad vision. This vision is also somehow realizing.

Musk wants to establish a globally operating internet satellite network with his firm SpaceX. In order to realize this project, thousands of satellites need to establish a network in the sub-space. This network is also called Starlink and is currently under development.

60 new satellites on the way

With the launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in the US state of Florida, SpaceX has sent 60 new Starlink satellites into low orbit. Thus, the total number of SpaceX satellites in orbit approached 900.

The number of departures of the company in the Starlink project reached 15 with this departure. The Falcon 9 level one thruster used in the launch had been on these missions twice before. Following the release of the satellites, the company’s ship at sea successfully caught this rocket.

The Falcon 9 used in the mission also carried Starlink satellites, which were launched into the atmosphere just last month. Usually it took a longer maintenance and waiting time before using SpaceX rockets again.

Pilot area determined for Starlink

Earlier this week, Extor County Independent School District in Texas announced that they are the new pilot partner region for SpaceX’s Starlink network. Next year, 45 houses in the region will be connected to the internet via Starlink. As the number of satellites increases, the number of these households will increase up to 90.

SpaceX’s aim was announced as providing fast and low latency internet service globally with Starlink, making the internet available especially in underdeveloped or non-accessible regions. The ultimate goal of the company is to establish the widest possible satellite internet network using tens of thousands of satellites.



