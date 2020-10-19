SpaceX Launches 60 New Starlink Satellites into Orbit

For Starlink, Elon Musk’s project to provide the world with internet via satellite, 60 new satellites were sent into orbit. The total number of Starlink satellites in orbit has exceeded 800.

SpaceX sent 60 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit on October 18. The launch mission performed at Cape Canaveral in Floride, USA was completed with the successful landing of the rocket into the sea.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was launched from NASA’s historic 39A runway. The rocket sent from Kennedy Space Center was carrying 60 new Starlink satellites. Thus, the company’s orbit satellite network has expanded a little more.

Rockets landed successfully

About 9 minutes after launch, the first portion of the propellant rocket returned to our planet and made a soft landing on one of SpaceX’s long-access ships in the Atlantic Ocean. The gigantic ship, Of Course I Still Love You, is known as one of the firm’s two vehicles to catch landing rockets and return them to land.

The weather was clear in the area called the Space Coast. Thus, viewers could watch with the naked eye the moment the rocket left. SpaceX’s production manager Andy Tran said in a statement, “It’s a great way to start Sunday.”

The rocket called B1051 made its sixth successful take off with today’s take off. Thus, it went down in history as the 2nd Falcon 9 rocket that achieved this success. B1051 has transported Starlink satellites four times before, and has also appeared on the unmanned Crew Dragon mission.

95.Falcon 9 flight

The flight carried out today was the 18th SpaceX mission in 2020. It also made history as the 95th flight using the Falcon 9 rocket. The company’s busiest year to date was 2018, with 21 departures.

SpaceX thus had 5 rockets in its inventory that were previously used. There are also 3 new Falcon 9 rockets that have never been launched for upcoming missions. In 2018, the Falcon 9 Block 5 version with better thermal protection, titanium alloy and more durable internal connection system was introduced. SpaceX will send many more satellites into space and will also use Falcon 9 rockets frequently.



