SpaceX Launches 22nd ISS Refueling Mission with Upgraded Rocket

SpaceX successfully launched, this Thursday (3rd), its 22nd refueling mission for the International Space Station (ISS). The CRS-22 mission airborne the Falcon 9 at around 2:30 pm (GMT), which was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States.

The 1st stage of the rocket returned to Earth about 9 minutes after takeoff. The Dragon capsule, which was docked in stage 2, is carrying 3,311 kg of supplies, science experiments and hardware and will autonomously dock on the ISS.

The schedule foresees that Dragon will arrive at the station’s dock next Saturday (5), around 6:00 am in Brasília. Once again, two such pods will be parked in place at the same time. Right now, Crew Dragon Endeavor is in space, and it was launched on April 23 carrying 4 astronauts.

As usual, the release was streamed via YouTube on the official SpaceX channel. Check, below, how the operation was.

101 consecutive releases

Thursday’s takeoff was SpaceX’s 17th in 2021 alone. In addition, today’s mission marked the 101st consecutive launch, a world record. The previous record was owned by the company itself, when it launched the Falcon 9 with 60 Starlink satellites on May 26 last week.

In addition to the impressive numbers, today’s mission was a novelty because it presented a completely new version of Falcon 9. The booster is called B1067 and is already scheduled to take to the skies again. Later in 2021, he will take Crew-3 astronauts into space.