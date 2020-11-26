SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket for the seventh time

SpaceX sent new Starlink satellites into orbit this week. The company used a rocket with a lot of space experience in this operation. The Falcon 9 rocket used by SpaceX to orbit Starlink satellites went into space for the seventh time and returned.

Taking off from SpaceX’s launch site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, the Falcon 9 rocket released 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. The first stage of the rocket, carrying the main engine and most of its fuel, made a short journey into space, returned to the earth. The rocket was lowered vertically on the ramp installed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This Falcon 9 rocket had previously taken two communication satellites into space on two different missions and was used on Starlink missions four times. SpaceX has also used the nose part of this rocket in different missions before.

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space for the 100th time with this mission. While performing the 23rd Falcon 9 mission in 2020, the number of Falcon 9, which can be lowered vertically since the first day, reached 67.



