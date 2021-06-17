SpaceX: How to Follow the Launch of Mission GPS-III Today

SpaceX performs, this Thursday (17), another Falcon 9 launch in Mission GPS-III-SV-05. The goal is to take one more satellite of the United States Space Force’s global positioning system into space.

The take-off will take place directly from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 15-minute launch window for the rocket, which will return to Earth on a landing in the Atlantic Ocean, will be open from 1:09 pm (GMT).

According to the company, if it is not possible to carry out the mission today, the so-called “backup launch window” is scheduled for tomorrow (18), starting at 1:05 pm.

How to keep up with the new Falcon 9 release

As usual, billionaire Elon Musk’s space company will host a live stream of the Falcon 9 launch on Mission GPS-III-SV05. SpaceX’s YouTube channel already has a countdown rolling to the start of the event. See the broadcast in the video below.

According to NASA, this will be the 19th release of the Falcon 9 this year. The United States Space Agency recalls that the GPS-III-SV05 is the company’s 4th overall mission for the GPS program.

“Space Launch Delta 45 predicts a 70 percent chance of acceptable weather conditions for launch on June 17, as well as 24 hour backup opportunity later,” says a NASA publication about the project.