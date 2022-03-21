SpaceX Has Activated More Than 5,000 Starlink Terminals In Ukraine

SpaceX: Elon Musk, the almighty CEO of SpaceX, fulfilled his promise, two days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and made thousands of internet terminals via satellite from the Starlink network available to the attacked country. According to the Washington Post, more than 5,000 of these devices are present and operating on Ukrainian territory, being used by civilians, civil servants and technology companies, even during Russian attacks.

In a tweet published on Friday (18), the minister of digital transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, the person responsible for ordering the equipment from the American billionaire, thanked him.

Saying that “Ukraine is the truth, and the truth always wins”, he announced the arrival of a new batch of Starlink kits, noting that they are receiving and using the devices “in the thousands”. Asserting that new shipments have been arriving every two days, the politician concluded: “While Russia blocks access to the internet, Ukraine is becoming more open to the whole world”.

A new batch of Starlink stations! While Russia is blocking access to the Internet, Ukraine is becoming more open to the entire world. Ukraine is the truth. The truth always wins. Thank you, @elonmusk, the Government of Poland, and Orlen. pic.twitter.com/TP0kpn3rPS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 18, 2022

How are Starlink terminals helping Ukraine?

Although Fedorov declined to confirm the number of Starlink terminals currently installed in Ukraine, he told the US publication that the world internet provider’s satellites proved to be very effective amid Russian attacks. For him, “the quality of the link is excellent”.

As learned by the Washington Post, Ukraine has received at least four shipments from Starlink terminals since the start of the invasion, with Friday’s being the most recent. The newspaper asked SpaceX for comment, but SpaceX declined to comment.

Musk, in turn, in addition to not commenting, sent greetings “to his puppet master Besos”, referring to the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, with whom he has been disaffected since the dispute over NASA’s Project Artemis, won by SpaceX.