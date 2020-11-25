SpaceX: Falcon 9 rises into space for the hundredth time

The Falcon 9 flight last Tuesday (24) would be just one more to launch more satellites of the Starlink constellation into orbit – if it weren’t for the hundredth time that the SpaceX rocket went up into space, a milestone in the history of Elon Musk’s company (the rocket was launched 23 times in 2020 alone, the largest number of flights made in a year).

After launching 60 satellites into Earth’s orbit, he returned to the surface, landing his first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The Starlink constellation now has 830 devices in space, transmitting high-speed internet, out of a final total of 42,000 satellites.

Make a mistake until you get it right

If you count the three Falcon Heavy launches, it was 103 times that the SpaceX rocket took off in a decade with a 98% success rate. There was only one major unmanned disaster when a rocket and its payload were destroyed prior to launch in a static fire test on the platform, and embarrassing failures: the SpaceX CRS-1, which delivered its cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) ), but part of it was lost, and the SpaceX CRS-7, which exploded in mid-flight.

Falcon 9 (like everything else on SpaceX) was built through iteration: roughly speaking, it is the continuous repetition of something, always with some change. This is the process by which Elon Musk perfects the design of his ships.

Iterative design involves testing the spaceship, recognizing possible flaws, correcting them and improving the project from there, starting the cycle over and over again: it is “to err until you get it right”.



