SpaceX expands targets for Starlink project

Continuing to work to provide satellite internet to the whole world, SpaceX has achieved its 100th launch for the Starlink project, one step closer to its goal. The company, which made great progress especially in reusability, announced that it will continue its work on this issue.

SpaceX performs 100th launch for Starlink project

It was shared on the company’s official Twitter account that the 100th launch was successful. The steps taken regarding recycling, which is one of the biggest goals of the company, managed to take the company to the next level.

SpaceX, which has managed to overcome the reusability problem, which is one of the biggest problems of the aviation and space industry, to a certain extent, has launched a total of 95 Falcon 9, 3 Falcon Heavy and 2 Falcon 1 rockets so far.

SpaceX has managed to capture first-tier rocket thrusters 63 times after 100 successful launch attempts. In addition, the company, which achieved its goals with 45 reuse, stated that its goal is to offer people the opportunity to live on other planets thanks to reusable rockets.

The company, which sent 60 Starlink satellites to space after the launch yesterday, announced that the work for the Starship rocket is ongoing. The first stage rocket thrust was captured by a floating landing pad called Just Read the Instructions located in the Atlantic Ocean.

CEO Elon Musk announced that the Starship rocket will reach orbit next year and that they will send a Starship rocket to Mars in 2024.



