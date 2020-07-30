SpaceX, details on the creation of space suits

SpaceX released, on Monday (27), a behind-the-scenes video of the creation of the costumes that are used in its manned missions – such as Demo-2, which is currently in orbit, and Crew-1, which has a forecast to take off in September.

In the video, the company’s team manager and space suits, Chris Trigg, introduced the factory, which is located in California and is where both clothes and spaceships are created. To arrive at the final design, SpaceX relied on suggestions from NASA and astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who were the first to use the model.

With flame and impact resistance, the suits have built-in communication and temperature control systems, in addition to having a radio and microphone located on the helmet. In them, it is through an umbilical cable, which can be connected to the spaceship seat, that oxygen and electrical energy are transmitted to the astronaut.

Unlike space models (EVA Suits) designed for use in the vacuum of space, these “pressure suits” are intended to protect astronauts from depressurizing the aircraft during an Earth launch or return to it.

Practical and functional design

“One of the things we considered important during development was ease of use, something that the crew simply had to plug in when sitting down, and the suit itself did the rest from there,” said Chris Tipp. “They are really part of the vehicle, so we think of them as a system consisting of the suit and the seat,” he explained.

In the video, the specialist draws attention to the gloves, which, in addition to being durable and flexible, are compatible with touch screens. After all, Crew Dragon is completely controlled by these devices. This step, said Chris, was especially challenging.

Beauty was also among SpaceX’s priorities in the development of this model. “It took us 3, almost 4 years to create costumes that, at the same time, are beautiful and work well,” said Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO.



