SpaceX Crew Dragon Arrives At The International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon has confirmed that the spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS). Four new astronauts from three different countries arrived at the Space station where SpaceX Crew Dragon was connected. After the berthing and welcoming ceremony, the six-month time the new crew would spend in space began.

Crew-2 was SpaceX’s third flight with a crew. It was also recorded as the first flight using a Falcon 9 rocket that had flown before and the Dragon spacecraft that had flown before. The launch took place Friday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crew-2 moved in orbit at about 27,358 kilometers per hour to reach the ISS, and the journey took about 24 hours.

The orbit where the ISS is located places it about 400 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Astronauts on Crew-2 included NASA’s Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA’s Thomas Pesquet, and JAXA’s Akihiko Hoshide. The crew will conduct all kinds of scientific experiments while in orbit.

The main goal of this task will be research on “tissue chips”, which are small models of human organs with multiple cell types that act just as they do inside the human body. NASA hopes that the research in orbit will help develop drugs and vaccines. Four new astronauts joined seven astronauts already on the ISS. Four of the current crew heads out with the other SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which is currently connected to the ISS in November.

The current crew, with 11 astronauts currently in existence, is one of the largest crews on the ISS. However, the crew will land at seven on April 28 when four of the astronauts currently on board return home in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. In the future, SpaceX will compete with Boeing and its capsule Starliner, which is still in the testing phase, to place cargo and astronauts at the ISS.