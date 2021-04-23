SpaceX Crew-2 Goes To The International Space Station With Its Astronauts

SpaceX set out to take four astronauts to the International Space Station on a Crew-2 mission. Using a recycled Falcon 9 stage 1 igniter, SpaceX uses the Crew Dragon capsule, which previously performed the same task, to transport astronauts. It is also worth noting that SpaceX is the first to bring astronauts from three different space agencies into space.

The Crew Dragon capsule was launched into space from the Cape Canaveral base in the US state of Florida. The first and second stages of the separation of the capsule from the Falcon 9 rocket and the vertical lowering of the first stage of the rocket to the earth were successfully carried out. “We are happy to be back in space again for all of us,” said NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who was the team leader.

The first stage of the Falcom 9 rocket was previously used in the Crew-1 mission. Crew-2’s Dragon capsule carried Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station as part of the Demo-2 mission.

Crew-2 includes Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA). Although all four astronauts have taken to space before, McArthur will have been to the International Space Station for the first time. McArthur will sit in the seat of his wife, Robert Behnken, in the Demo-2 mission.

Crew-2 team, who went to the International Space Station with the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket, will take over from the Crew-1 team. Crew-1 team is also scheduled to return to Earth by the end of this month.