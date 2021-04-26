SpaceX Crew-1 Returns To Earth This Wednesday (28); Follow Live

SpaceX: This Wednesday (28th), Crew Dragon’s first manned mission will come to an end. The end of a cycle that began in November 2020 will be marked by the return of four astronauts to Earth after spending months on the International Space Station (ISS) – and you will be able to follow this adventure in real time, since the National Aeronautics Administration and United States Space (NASA) will broadcast the event live.

Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, from NASA, as well as Soichi Noguchi, from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), will leave the ISS and land in the ocean off the coast of Florida. During their stay, they dedicated themselves to the modernization of the platform’s energy system, which involved a series of spacewalks and the preparation of the structure for the arrival of new solar panels, to be installed in 2021.

What’s more, crew members also grew radishes in space, an important study for the still-hypothetical supply of fresh fruits and vegetables to adventurers on future long journeys, and undertook other scientific projects. In total, there are 11 people “floating” above the Earth, an occupation far greater than the average of three to six individuals staying there simultaneously.

Activating the alarm

Continuous coverage of three actions is planned on NASA’s own website, which provided the following schedule for those and those who are willing to “get up early” to follow a unique show.

5:45 am (Brasília time): start of the hatch closing, which will take place at 6:00 am;

7:45 am (Brasília time): start of ISS Crew Dragon disengagement procedures, which will take place at 7:05 am;

1:40 pm (Brasília time): ditching, landing the capsule in the ocean.

Then, later, at 3:30 pm, representatives from NASA and SpaceX will gather at a press

conference to talk about details of the processes. Below, you can find the player not to miss a second of this story.