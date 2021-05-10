SpaceX Announces Doge-1 Lunar Mission, To Be Paid for With Dogecoin

SpaceX: Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, announced that the company will launch the Doge-1 lunar mission next year. The satellite will be fully funded with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which will guarantee the title of the first digital asset to arrive in space.

The information was revealed in a post on Twitter, which came with a song about the cryptocurrency inspired by a meme. Despite the joke, the launch of the lunar mission is serious and aims to help popularize cryptocurrencies.

The lunar mission will be carried out in partnership with Geometric Energy Corporation and will use a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX. The launch is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The lunar mission promises to be a small step for Dogecoin, but a major advance for the use of digital currencies in the space sector. “The mission will demonstrate the application of digital currency beyond Earth and establish a foundation for interplanetary trade,” said Tom Ochinero, vice president of sales at SpaceX.

During the statement, the SpaceX executive also alluded to an Elon Musk meme involving the coin. “We are excited to launch Doge-1 to the Moon!”

Trust in Dogecoin

The announcement of the partnership also says that Dogecoin is a “fast and reliable” digital currency, which is why it was chosen as a means of payment for the entire operation. According to the statement from SpaceX, the asset is safe and operates in a way that is not possible in traditional banks.

The lunar mission financed with Dogecoin was announced the day after Elon Musk’s participation in SNL, which generated a historic drop in the asset’s value. The digital currency became a joke during the humor program and lost about 30% of its value during Saturday night (8).