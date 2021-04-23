SpaceX and NASA send 4 astronauts to the International Space Station

SpaceX launched this Friday (23) a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying four astronauts in the Crew Dragon 2 spacecraft. The “trip” was successful and the four should arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) next Saturday (24), for around 5 am (6 am, Brasília time). Check out how the takeoff went:

This was the second operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket. Crew members include two NASA astronauts, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, a professional from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet. They are expected to spend up to six months in orbit as part of Expedition 65.

Overcrowded ISS does not have enough beds for all astronauts

The first crewed flight performed by Elon Musk’s startup was in May 2020, on the Demo-2 mission. The test was successful and opened the door for another Crew-1 mission, which carried astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker from NASA, and Soichi Noguchi from JAXA. The crew also spent six months in orbit and is due to return home next week. With the arrival of the four astronauts, the ISS will be full, with 11 people.

The entry of the astronauts to the Space Station will be broadcast on the NASA TV channel. To watch, visit the link.