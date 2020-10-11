SpaceX Agrees With Pentagon To Build A Military Rocket

A new agreement has been signed between SpaceX, of which Elon Musk is the CEO, and the Pentagon. According to the agreement, SpaceX will build a rocket that can send gun cargoes anywhere in the world in less than 1 hour.

The rocket is expected to begin testing early next year. With the new rocket, the weapons will be delivered 15 times faster than existing aircraft such as the US C-17 Globemaster.

Military agreements

According to the news in Newsbeezer, this new agreement is proof that SpaceX relies heavily on military partnerships. The company also signed a military contract earlier this week.

Previously, the US Army had proposed to transform SpaceX’s Starlink broadband constellations into a new military navigation network. In addition, the air force announced that they were working closely with SpaceX after an order.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and one of the richest people in the world, spoke about taking passengers to space in a statement he made in 2017. Musk had mentioned that they would take the passengers into space and then quickly land the passengers to their stops.

The company’s agreement with the Pentagon is similar to this one. The subject of the event is transforming from people into weapons. The Military and Elon Musk are planning a rocket that can travel at a speed of 12,000 km per hour. Thanks to this rocket, weapons can be delivered anywhere in the world in less than an hour.



